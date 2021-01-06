Anushka Sharma wishes Diljit Dosanjh with a heartfelt birthday note; Says ‘Have an amazing one’

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to wish her Phillauri co-star Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday. She has also penned a sweet note for the birthday boy.

Mom-to-be has yet again proved with her latest post that she never forgets to wish her friends and colleagues from the industry. Today, Anushka took to her Instagram story to wish her Phillauri co-star Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday. The Good Newwz actor is celebrating his 37th birthday today. Fans and his colleagues are pouring in birthday wishes for the coolest style icon. Now, to make his day more special, Anushka has shared a picture of Diljit on her social media handle.

The PK actress has also penned a sweet birthday note for the birthday boy. While sharing the same, Happy birthday! Have an amazing one @DILJITDOSANJH.” Diljit has come a long way; he started his career at a very young age. He used to sing in local gurudwaras when he was a teenager. Later, he became the first turbaned Sikh to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s birthday wish for Diljit Dosanjh here:

Diljit has several hit songs to his credit like Laal Ghaghra, Ikk Kudi, Tommy, Dil Na Jaaneya, Chandigarh Mein and more. Diljit has worked in Punjabi as well as in Hindi films like Good Newwz, Arjun Patiala, Phillauri, Soorma, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari among others.

Recently, Diljit had got into a war of words with Bollywood actor for supporting the protesting farmers. Currently, Diljit is vacationing at a picturesque location.

