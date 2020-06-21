Anushka Sharma wishes her dad Happy Father’s Day; Recalls conversations from her college days

Anushka Sharma recalls conversations with her dad from her college days and shares heartwarming pictures of him on Father’s Day while Virat Kohli drops heart emojis and gushes over them.

has shared a heartwarming post for her dad on Father’s Day, recalling her conversations with him from her college days. The Band Baaja Baraat actress’s father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma is an Indian Army Officer and is known for his contribution in the 1999 Kargil War. Anushka has always been proud of her Army roots and thanks her father for the same. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and posted adorable pictures of herself, and her father and hubby Virat Kohli is also all hearts for it.

Anushka recalls her conversations with her father while he would drive to her Pre University college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore and writes,

“Papa- Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is. You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself.

Me - But how will I know what’s the right thing to do in all situations in life.

Papa - For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always.”

Sharing adorable pictures of herself and her father, Anushka Sharma gushes over her daddy dearest and feels lucky to have a father like him. She also wishes that the others have a father like him who can guide them towards wisdom and strength. “I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine,” Anushka captioned her Instagram post.

