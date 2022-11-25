Anushka Sharma wishes Jhulan Goswami on her birthday; Calls her a ‘generation-defining’ cricketer

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, will soon make her comeback with the upcoming film Chakda Xpress . The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and Anushka will step into the shoes of the ace cricketer for the film. The actress left no stone unturned in prepping for her role, and a few days ago, she kickstarted the final leg of the shoot for the film. Today, Jhulan Goswami is celebrating her 40 th birthday, and the actress has penned a lovely note to wish her.

On Jhulan Goswami’s birthday, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of the cricketer on her Instagram stories, and was all praises for her. She expressed what a pleasure it has been knowing her, and that she is a ‘generation-defining’ cricketer. “Happy Birthday Champ! It's been such a privilege to know you... You are a generation-defining cricketer who was levelled the playing field for women cricketers in India. More power to you!” wrote Anushka. Jhulan Goswami re-shared Anushka’s story and replied, “Thanks a lot fav”, along with a heart emoji.

About Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma often shares stills from Chakda Xpress on social media. Last month, Anushka had been shooting for a schedule of Chakda Xpress in Kolkata, and after wrapping the schedule, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her time in Kolkata.

Speaking to IANS, Anushka expressed her love for Kolkata and said, “We had a great shooting experience and made memories that will last a lifetime. Jhulan is an icon of India, as well as of West Bengal, and shooting the film in Kolkata and various parts of the state, is a fitting tribute to her legacy and her journey that started here.”Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy. It will have an OTT release.