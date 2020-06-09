Anushka Sharma wishes ‘a lifetime of love and laughter’ to Sonam Kapoor on her birthday with a throwback photo

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to wish her friend Sonam Kapoor on her birthday. Anushka penned a sweet wish for Sonam and shared a throwback photo with her.

Actress has turned a year older today and her birthday celebrations have been all over social media since last night. The actress returned to Mumbai a day ahead of her birthday and reunited with her family. Last night, Sonam ringed in her birthday at home with parents Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor and siblings Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan. Now, her close friend Anushka wished Sonam on social media in the sweetest possible way. Sonam and Anushka were a part of Sanju and share a great bond.

Anushka took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of Sonam and her. In the photo, Sonam can be seen laughing her heart out while standing next to Anushka and embracing her. The adorable photo is a glimpse of their bond of friendship. Along with the photo, Anushka penned a sweet wish for Sonam and prayed for a lifetime of happiness for her. A while back, on Anushka’s birthday, Sonam too had shared a throwback photo and wished the actress.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan time travels to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding as she wishes her ‘veere for life’ on her birthday

Anushka shared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday @sonamkapoor. To a lifetime of love & laughter in your life always!” The adorable photo of Sonam and Anushka went viral on social media in a jiffy. Fans loved the adorable wish penned by the Zero star for The Zoya Factor actress.

Here is Anushka’s wish for Sonam Kapoor on her birthday:

Meanwhile, wishes have been pouring in for Sonam on social media. From Anand Ahuja to Anil Kapoor to her best friend Masaba Gupta, many others have penned sweet wishes for Sonam. The actress had been spending time in New Delhi amid the lockdown and as soon as restrictions were lifted, Sonam returned to Mumbai. She rang in her birthday with family and photos of the celebrations were shared on social media.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×