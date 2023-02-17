Anushka Sharma wishes Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya on their wedding: Wishing you love, happiness forever

Anushka Sharma, who recently jetted off to an undisclosed location with her husband Virat Kohli, has wished Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic as they got married again on February 14. The couple earlier got married in 2020 in court and it was quite a hush-hush ceremony. They decided to renew their vows and celebrate it with friends and family in a grand affair in Udaipur. Hardik and Natasa initially celebrated their union with a lavish white wedding and later they opted for a traditional Hindu wedding. Anushka Sharma wishes Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic on their wedding

On Thursday, Natasa and Hardik took to Instagram and shared a joint post. After sharing pictures from their white wedding, the couple offered a glimpse of their traditional wedding to their fans. Anushka shared the pictures from their Hindu wedding on her Instagram story and showered love on the couple. She also penned a sweet congratulatory note for the love birds. Her note read, "Congratulations! @Hardikpandya93 & @Natasastankovic_ Wishing you love and happiness forever" followed by a white heart emoji. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Hardik and Natasa looked absolutely breathtaking in their wedding pictures. Hardik wore an off-white sherwani while Natasa wore two outfits for the rituals. For the varmalas, the actress stunned in a red and golden lehenga while for the pheras, she wore a red saree with a heavily embellished blouse. Their wedding pictures look nothing less than a dream. Along with the pictures, the couple wrote, "Now and forever."

For their white wedding, Natasa opted for a white gown that came with a 15-feet long veil. She truly looked mesmerising. Hardik, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit. Going by the pictures, it looks like they enjoyed their ceremonies to the fullest. Along with the pictures, they wrote, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love."

On Thursday, Hardik and Natasa returned to Mumbai with their son Agastya post their grand wedding. The couple welcomed their first baby boy in 2020 soon after tying the knot.

