Anushka Sharma wishes Neetu Kapoor on her birthday: Your spirit & positive outlook towards life is inspiring

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday wish for Neetu Kapoor. The Zero star sent good wishes to friend Ranbir Kapoor’s mom on her special day.
Birthdays are a special occasion for anyone and for Neetu Kapoor, her day was made even more amazing by her kids Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor. Last evening, Neetu Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her kids Ranbir and Riddhima at their house and the photos were shared on social media. Amid this, wishes have been pouring in for the senior star on her special day. Speaking of this, Anushka Sharma, who is a close friend of Ranbir, wished Neetu Kapoor on her special day.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka penned a heartfelt note to Neetu Kapoor and wished her in the most adorable way. Along with this, she shared a throwback photo of Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram story. Anushka lauded Neetu Kapoor’s spirit and positive outlook towards life and wished happiness for her on her birthday. Penning her thoughts in a wish, Anushka wrote, “Happy Birthday! Your spirit & positive outlook towards life is special and inspiring. Wishing you lots of peace and happiness on your day.”

Neetu Kapoor has turned 62 today and her daughter Riddhima, granddaughter Samara and Ranbir Kapoor left no stone unturned to make the day special for her. 

Here is Anushka Sharma’s wish for Neetu Kapoor:

Meanwhile, photos of Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima have been going viral on social media. On the birthday eve, Riddhima went on a spree of sharing photos of her mom all set to ring her special day with her kids at home. Fans of the senior star also have taken to social media to pour in special wishes for her on her 62nd birthday. 

