Anushka Sharma wishes Sonam Kapoor on her pregnancy: The experience is unparalleled & special.

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja took social media by storm on Monday morning when they announced that they were expecting their first child. They made the announcement via heartwarming photos and soon the wishes began flooding in. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to sister Rhea Kapoor, Instagram was full of love for Sonam.

One such heartfelt wish came from Anushka Sharma, who herself is a doting mother to her daughter Vamika. Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a photo of Sonam and Anand from their pregnancy announcement and wished the couple. Anushka wrote, "Congratulations @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja This experience is unparalleled and special! Wishing you love and happiness in abundance."

Announcing their pregnancy, Sonam wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." In the photos, Sonam can be seen cradling her baby bump.

Meanwhile, Sonam's dad and actor Anil Kapoor was also over the moon with the announcement. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

