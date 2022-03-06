Anushka Sharma wishes women in blue as India's cricket team begin their World Cup quest.

Anushka Sharma, who is prepping for her first sports biopic - Chakda Xpress, took to social media to wish the real women in blue. Sharing a photo of the team, Anushka had words of determination and good wishes for the Indian women's cricket team who will be playing their match against Pakistan today.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Anushka wrote on social media, “Give it up for the WOMEN IN BLUE! The entire nation is with you. Wishing you the best for a great World Cup!" Apart from Anushka, celebs like Farhan Akhtar and Taapsee Pannu also took to social media to shower good luck on the time.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's post below:

Anushka, who is playing the role of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress, has started her prep. A few days earlier, she took to social media to give a glimpse of her bowling practice. Anushka is making a massive return to the movies after her pregnancy with this film, which is inspired by the life and times of India’s most decorated women cricketer Jhulan. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

In the last two weeks, Anushka has been spotted multiple times in the city prepping for her film.

