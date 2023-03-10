Anushka Sharma won't do films 'to stay in the game', reveals why she did Chakda Xpress and managed as new mom

Anushka Sharma, who is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, recently spoke about her daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat Kohli, who tied the knot in 2017, welcomed their first baby girl in January 2021. The couple has managed to keep their daughter away from the limelight as they want to protect her privacy. Recently, in an interview, Anushka opened up on balancing her personal and professional life. Last year, she shot for her film Chakda Xpress and it was her first project after Vamika's arrival.

Anushka Sharma on balancing shoot and her time with daughter Vamika

In an interview with Grazia India, Anushka spoke about her busy shoot schedule and how she managed to juggle between work and her time with Vamika. She said that 2022 went into filming Chakda Xpress. She said that after finishing the shoot, she would spend time with Vamika. She used to feed her dinner, follow her night-time routine and sleep soon after Vamika slept. She added that she didn't get time to do anything else. Anushka shared, "I’m okay to do more movies but only if it’s worth taking my time out and if it makes sense. I don’t want to do movies just to stay in the game – I’m very clear about that."

The Zero actress also revealed that her munchkin is turning into a 'secure individual' and she was happy about that. Speaking about herself, Anushka said that she feels she has become way more confident as a person. She added, "It’s a very real thing, caring for another human – and putting the child first in everything. I want to mention this – that it’s so important to have this connect with your child." Anushka also said that she is hands-on and she enjoys doing everything for her daughter. She called her bond with Vamika 'very special'.

Work front

Anushka recently made a special appearance in Qala featuring Babil Khan and Triptii Dimri. Next, she has Chakda Xpress in which she will be seen essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami. The film will be released on Netflix soon.

