Anushka Sharma woos Virat Kohli with her chic look as a cover star; Don't miss his sweet comment

Among the stylish pairs in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy a massive fan base, who call them 'Virushka'. Whenever the couple indulges in PDA, netizens seem to adore it. And, now it looks like, Anushka has managed to win over Virat again with her latest cover shoot. The Chakda Xpress star shared a new cover for a magazine on her Instagram handle on Saturday and it left not just fans but even her hubby, Virat in awe of her look and style.

Seeing Anushka's Harper's Bazaar India cover shot, Virat could not resist commenting on it. While usually, Virat drops emoticons on his wife's photos, this time, he had something special to say to her. Commenting on Anushka's photo, Virat wrote, "Gorgeous" with a heart emoticon. On the magazine cover, Anushka was seen clad in a pink blazer with a shirt and linen pants. Her hair was neatly tied up and she managed to rock a boss lady look like a pro in the photo.

Have a look at Virat's comment on Anushka's cover shot:

Athiya Shetty to Natasha, others who loved Anushka's look

Apart from Virat, Athiya Shetty, who happens to share a bond with Anushka, also loved her cover girl avatar. Athiya also dropped a comment on Anushka's post and called her 'stunning'. On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla also dropped emojis to express their love for Anushka's boss lady look.

Anushka Sharma to be seen next in Chakda Xpress

Gearing up to be seen as Indian Female Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Anushka has been training hard for Chakda Xpress. The actress has shared glimpses from her training sessions and has expressed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar India that she was nervous about returning to the sets after having Vamika. She revealed that the film's shoot was delayed due to her pregnancy and pandemic. However, Anushka didn't give up and pushed herself as she returned to the sets and kicked off the shoot. Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix.

