Anushka Sharma on working after embracing motherhood: People don't understand life & emotions of working mums.

Anushka Sharma embraced motherhood in 2021 when she and husband Virat Kohli had their first child - daughter Vamika. Since then, the actress has resumed working on her brand commitments and even working out for her sports film Chakda Xpress. In a recent conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Anushka pointed out that she is more than a "rat in a rat race".

Speaking about the work culture in the film industry, Anushka said, "My industry is all about, ‘run, run, run’—it’s a rat race, and you simply have to be part of it. But I’m more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life. I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It’s all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up."

Anushka on work-life balance as a mother

However, it is now different for the actress, as she is a mother and work-life balance is of utmost importance. Elaborating on the same, Anushka said, "Striking a work-life balance is certainly harder for women. I don’t think people understand the life and emotions of a working mother, because the world is so male-dominated. Heck, I’m a woman; even I didn’t understand it till I became a mother. Today, I have so much more respect and love for women, and such a strong sense of sisterhood. I’ve always spoken up for women, but to feel love and compassion for the cause makes it so much more powerful."

The actress added that women could do with more support from work places. "I wish women received more support in their workplaces. While I know many men who are kind and empathetic towards women, the work culture itself can be so tough. I wish we collectively paid more attention to how nurturing a child is important for the world at large. And that is, probably, the complete opposite of our ‘go, go, go’ culture," Anushka remarked.

