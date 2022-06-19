Anushka Sharma's 1st day at Chakda Xpress shoot looked like THIS; Ranveer Singh & Virat Kohli REACT

Ever since Anushka Sharma had announced her comeback film, fans have been jumping with joy. It is always a delight for the fans to watch her on the silver screen and after almost a hiatus of 4 years, the actress is all set to portray the character of the famous Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami on the big screen. The PK actress had been giving us a glimpse from her training sessions and we have to admit that she was training really hard for it. Well, today marks the beginning of the filming of Chakda Xpress as per Anushka's caption and she takes us on her first day of the shoot of her comeback film.

Anushka Sharma shared a couple of pictures. The first one is a boomerang video that takes you straight to her vanity van with Jhulan written on the door. The next picture is that of the clapboard which clearly has ‘shoot 1, take 1’. Last but not least is the picture of different season balls kept together. Sharing these pictures, Anushka wrote, “Back to where I belong...#ChakdaXpress #ShootBegins #ChakdaXpressDay1.” The actress also shared a picture of her welcome gift on the sets of the film given to her by brother Karnesh who is also the producer of the film.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s post:

Taking to the comment sections, Ranveer Singh posted several emojis including that of a hi-five, bat, Om symbol and a heart. Virat Kohli on the other hand posted lovestruck and heart emojis. Even Jhulan Goswami took to the comment section and posted several heart emojis, clap emojis and hi-five emojis.

Meanwhile, recently Anushka Sharma spend some gala time with her family Virat Kohli and her daughter Vamika in the Maldives. We got to see some beautiful pictures of the actress from her trip. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. She shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the Aanand L Rai directorial.

ALSO READ: When Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma used 'fake names' to keep their marriage plans a secret​