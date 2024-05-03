Anushka Sharma’s 1st pics OUT after son Akaay’s arrival; enjoys birthday dinner with Virat Kohli and team RCB in Bengaluru

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli embraced parenthood for the second time this year after welcoming their baby boy Akaay in February. The couple was outside the country for a few months before Virat returned to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Anushka had also come back to India, no pictures of the actress had surfaced.

Now, Anushka’s first photos after son Akaay’s arrival have emerged on the internet. She was seen enjoying her birthday dinner with husband Virat and team RCB in Bengaluru.

Inside Anushka Sharma’s birthday celebration with Virat Kohli and RCB players

Anushka Sharma rang in her 36th birthday on May 1. Some inside pictures from the celebration have now been shared on social media. Cricketer Faf du Plessis, captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024, took to Instagram Stories and dropped a group picture from Anushka’s birthday dinner.

In the photograph, Virat Kohli and Anushka can be seen sitting in the center with the former’s arm around his wife. They were accompanied by Faf, Glenn Maxwell and his wife Vini, and other friends. Their dinner table was decorated with flower arrangements. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Faf captioned the picture with, “Great night spent with good people.” Anushka also reshared the story on her account with a heart sticker.

Advertisement

Have a look at the stories!

Earlier, Virat shared a glimpse of the menu card which had “Celebrating Anushka” written on it. They dined at the LUPA restaurant in Bengaluru. Expressing gratitude to the chef, Virat wrote, “Thank you @manuchandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.”

Chef Manu Chandra also shared a picture with Virushka and their friends. The group was seen striking a pose for the camera with smiles on their faces. Anushka was dressed in a purple shirt and denim while Virat wore a black shirt and pants for the occasion.

Chef Manu Chandra wrote in the caption, “Shiny happy people + good food = joy. Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lots absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy happy birthday @anushkasharma. @imagesbyimari you were missed.”

Check out his post!

Special play section for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika in Bengaluru

A picture from the RCB team hotel in Bengaluru has been shared by a fan on X (Twitter). The picture showcases a sensory play section and according to the user it has been arranged for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s little daughter, Vamika Kohli.

It looks like Anushka and Vamika might be attending RCB’s next match on May 4, when they face off against the Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli’s heartfelt birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shared a special post on Instagram on the occasion of wife Anushka Sharma’s birthday. Sharing some stunning pictures of the actress as well as their photos together, Virat penned in the caption, “I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world. We love you so much.”

Anushka also received a lot of love and affection from her friends and colleagues in the film industry. Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, and others sent her warm wishes.

ALSO READ: Chakda 'Xpress: Anushka Sharma and Jhulan Goswami exchange warm hug, cut cake in BTS video from sets; Watch