Anushka Sharma's birthday wish for co actor Boman Irani is all about happiness and beautiful things in life

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to pen a sweet birthday wish for her PK co-actor Boman Irani.

Bollywood actor is one of the active social media users. She never fails to wish her co-actors on their birthdays. Today, mom-to-be Anushka took to her Instagram handle to pen the cutest birthday wish for her PK co-star, Boman Irani who turned a year older today. Boman is celebrating his 61st birthday today. To make his day more special, Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful picture of him along with a sweet note on her Instagram story.

The actress wrote, “Happy birthday Boman sir. Wish you all the happiness, joy and beautiful things in life.” Meanwhile, in an interview with ETimes recently, Boman Irani revealed about his birthday plan this year. He said that due to the ongoing pandemic, he will have a small celebration. He will be driving down to Pune with his family to celebrate his birthday as he doesn’t want to take any chance. “It’s just a family thing otherwise, we usually do a bigger elaborate thing,” he added.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s birthday wish for actor Boman Irani here:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. A day before, Anushka shared a throwback photo of her on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen a yogasana with Virat's help.

Also Read: Mom to be Anushka Sharma using 'very able husband' Virat Kohli for safety to nail Yogasana is beyond adorable

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

Share your comment ×