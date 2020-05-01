Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh pens a sweet birthday note for her; Says 'Keep the kid in you alive'

As Anushka Sharma rings in her 32nd birthday today, her brother Karnesh has penned down a special note for the PK actress. Check it out.

Today marks the birthday of Bollywood diva and wishes have been pouring in for the actress from everywhere. Despite being away from the silver screen for quite some time, Anushka’s popularity and fan following haven’t faded a bit. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is currently under home quarantine and spending quality time with her husband Virat Kohli. As she rings in her 32nd birthday today, someone very close and special to her has penned down an emotional note on social media.

That special person is none other than Anushka’s brother Karnesh himself. He has shared a sweet post on Instagram for the PK actress in which he writes, “Happy Happy Birthday.. Keep the kid in you alive always.” Not only that, but Karnesh has also shared a glimpse of some beautiful memories from their childhood including a hilarious picture with the actress along with the post. Needless to say, the unmissable childhood memories of the two of them are simply adorable!

Check out the post below:

Talking about Anushka Sharma, her last movie was Aanand L. Rai’s Zero that was released in 2018. It also featured and in the lead roles. As of now, the talented actress is yet to announce her new project yet. She did, however, make a special appearance in the song ‘Kudi Nu Nachne De’ from the movie Angrezi Medium featuring late Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×