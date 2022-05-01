Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh shares an UNSEEN goofy picture on her birthday; Check it out

It is Anushka Sharma’s 34th birthday! In her career of over a decade, Anushka has made a name for herself. The actress proved her acting prowess with the exceptional movies she has done including her debut film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She is a crowned jewel of Bollywood who doesn’t shy away from taking unconventional roles like Pari. The ace actress will be next seen in the much-awaited Chakde ‘Xpress after a long hiatus of 3 years. Now, on the occasion of her birthday, Anushka’s brother Karnesh Ssharma shared an adorable picture of the sibling duo.

In the picture, we could see Karnesh giving Anushka a piggyback. The actress fondly hugged her brother in the unseen picture with a wide smile on her face. Both the siblings were twinning in black. Anushka wore a black leather jacket and looked super smart. Along with the precious picture, Karnesh lovingly wrote, “Happy happy for rest of your life @anushkasharma,” and also added loads of cute heart, cake and champagne emojis.

Take a look at Karnesh's story HERE:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka has stepped away from Clean Slate Filmz to focus on her first love 'acting.' As we mentioned, she is currently shooting for Chakda ‘Xpress. The movie is inspired by the life of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be portraying the character of captain Jhulan Goswami on the big screen for which she is training quite hard. The film will release on Netflix. Her last film was Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

