Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma and Triptii Dimri part ways, unfollow each other

Triptii Dimri, the talented Bollywood actress was reportedly dating Anushka Sharma's brother and film producer, Karnesh Ssharma. The couple won the internet many times with their subtle PDA, even though they never announced their relationship officially. Earlier, the actress had even shared a romantic picture with the producer, confirming the rumors are indeed true. Triptii Dimri played the lead role in two of Karnesh Ssharma's most loved projects, Bulbbul and Qala. However, the latest updates suggest that Triptii and Karnesh have parted ways.

Karnesh Sharma and Triptii Dimri part ways, unfollow each other

The reports on Karnesh Sharma and Triptii Dimri's split started doing rounds after India Today Entertainment confirmed that they unfollowed each other on Instagram. The talented actress, who is busy with her career with some promising projects in her kitty, has notably also deleted all her pictures with her rumored producer boyfriend from her Instagram recently, thus adding fuel to the speculations. Later, the duo's followers confirmed that they have indeed broken up after Karnesh Ssharma removed Triptii Dimri's character poster from their much-loved Netflix projects, Qala and Bulbbul, from his page.

The reason behind Triptii and Karnesh's split

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the reason behind Triptii Dimri and Karnesh Sharma's break-up, the rumor mills suggest that the couple drifted apart due to differences in opinion over time. But, we cannot reach on a conclusion right now, as both the actress and producer have always remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance.

Triptii Dimri's work front

The actress, who has been considered one of the finest young talents of contemporary Hindi cinema, made her acting debut with Poster Boys, in 2017. She earned wide recognition for her performance as Laila, in the 2018-released romantic film, Laila Majnu. But it was her performance as the titular character in the Netflix horror thriller Bulbbul, that made Triptti Dimri a household name.

Later, she once again impressed the audiences with her acting prowess in Qala, the recently released Netflix film which once again featured her in the titular role. After a long stint with OTT projects, Triptii Dimri is set to make a comeback to the big screen with Animal, the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer which features her in a pivotal role. She is also teaming up with Vicky Kaushal for Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, the upcoming romantic comedy which is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Amazon Studios.

