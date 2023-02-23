Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma wishes ladylove Triptii Dimri on her birthday: Pics don’t do justice…

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri , who made her acting debut in the 2017 film Poster Boys, went on to star in movies such as Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala. Her last film Qala, which premiered on Netflix, also starred Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan, and her performance in the film garnered critical acclaim. Triptii Dimri is rumoured to be dating Anushka Sharma ’s brother Karnesh Ssharma, and the two seemed to have made their relationship Insta-official in Jan, after the actress posted a romantic picture with him. Today, Triptii is celebrating her 29 th birthday, and Karnesh Ssharma has wished her by posting their adorable pictures together.

Karnesh took to his Instagram account to post a collage of their 6 pictures together. The first one shows Triptii on the bike with Karnesh. She is seen clicking the selfie, while Karnesh makes a hilarious expression. Another picture shows Triptii pulling Karnesh's cheek, while the others simply show them posing together on different occasions. Triptii and Karnesh make for a happy pair in the last picture, which shows the actress in an ethnic outfit, while Karnesh stands next to her in a blue kurta, and they are both seen with huge smiles on their faces.

Sharing the pictures, Karnesh wrote, “Happy birthday @tripti_dimri Pictures don't do justice to torture behind them May you continue it forever.” Triptii re-shared the story and wrote, "Wellll...I haven't even started yet," along with kissing emojis, and a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram story to post a picture of Triptii dressed in all-white outfit. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Tripti! Wishing you love and light always.”