Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma wishes ladylove Triptii Dimri on her birthday: Pics don’t do justice…
Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma, posted an adorable birthday wish for Qala actress Triptii Dimri and shared their unseen pictures together!
Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, who made her acting debut in the 2017 film Poster Boys, went on to star in movies such as Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala. Her last film Qala, which premiered on Netflix, also starred Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan, and her performance in the film garnered critical acclaim. Triptii Dimri is rumoured to be dating Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma, and the two seemed to have made their relationship Insta-official in Jan, after the actress posted a romantic picture with him. Today, Triptii is celebrating her 29th birthday, and Karnesh Ssharma has wished her by posting their adorable pictures together.
Karnesh Ssharma drops UNSEEN pictures with Triptii Dimri on her birthday
Karnesh took to his Instagram account to post a collage of their 6 pictures together. The first one shows Triptii on the bike with Karnesh. She is seen clicking the selfie, while Karnesh makes a hilarious expression. Another picture shows Triptii pulling Karnesh's cheek, while the others simply show them posing together on different occasions. Triptii and Karnesh make for a happy pair in the last picture, which shows the actress in an ethnic outfit, while Karnesh stands next to her in a blue kurta, and they are both seen with huge smiles on their faces.
Sharing the pictures, Karnesh wrote, “Happy birthday @tripti_dimri Pictures don't do justice to torture behind them May you continue it forever.” Triptii re-shared the story and wrote, "Wellll...I haven't even started yet," along with kissing emojis, and a heart emoji. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram story to post a picture of Triptii dressed in all-white outfit. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Tripti! Wishing you love and light always.”
Karnesh Ssharma and Triptii Dimri’s romantic picture on New Year 2023
Meanwhile, on New Year this year, Triptii Dimri shared a picture with Karnesh Ssharma that garnered a lot of attention. The picture showed her hugging Karnesh tightly, while Karnesh was seen planting a kiss on her cheek. The picture was originally shared by Saurabh Malhotra who is an associate producer at Karnesh's production house, Clean Slate Filmz. Triptii reposted this picture by posting 2 heart emojis.
ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma dating? All about their rumoured love
Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 3 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architec...Read more