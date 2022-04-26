Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh talks about Babil's debut in Qala; Says 'He has Irrfan Khan's rawness'

Late actor Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar’s son Babil is all set to make his acting debut in Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt’s Qala. He will be sharing the screen space with Tripti Dimri. While Anvita is directing the film, Qala is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, founded by Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh Ssharma.

Recently, Karnesh opened up about Babil Khan's acting debut and said that he has Irrfan’s rawness. Speaking to India Today, he said, “The rawness that Irrfan had, Babil carries that. My personal request to all of you is that let him be and let him express himself. He is really young and has a lot of pressure on him. A humble request would be to let him express himself and enjoy what he has done, rather than putting pressure. The rawness and the form of acting that Irrfan was known for, I think Babil carries that legacy”.

The producer went on to reveal that Babil Khan came on board for the film purely on the basis of his merit. Neither he nor Anvita (director) knew he was Irrfan’s son when he came for the auditions, Karnesh said adding that Babil is a fantastic actor. He further talked about the film and said that Babil has really done a good job on the film.

Apart from Qala, Babil also has Shiv Rawail’s The Railway Men alongside R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyendu Sharma. Given the incredible work Irrfan has given, it will be interesting to see his son perform on the screen.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan on nepotism: If I can’t use my privilege & justify it, it’d be a waste