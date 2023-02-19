Anushka Sharma’s caffeine needs shoot through the roof this morning; See PIC

Anushka Sharma has always been touted as one of the most relatable Bollywood stars by her fans and her latest Instagram story is proof of the same. Although it has been quite a few years since Anushka appeared on the big screen, she keeps her fans updated via her Instagram space. In fact, the ‘Chakda Xpress actress is quite active on social media and often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, this morning too, Anushka shared a picture of how her Sunday morning is going. Have you seen it yet? Anushka Sharma’s latest picture on Instagram

Looks like Anushka cannot afford to take a break this Sunday. A few minutes back, Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of this morning. In the photograph, the mother of one can be seen meeting her caffeine needs as she sips coffee from an unusually huge, red coffee mug. She was seen wearing a white tee-shirt, which she accessorized with a golden necklace. Her hair was tied in a ponytail, and she did not wear any makeup. Sharing the photo, she captioned the post, “The coffee cup I need this morning.” Anushka Sharma shares a new photo

Anushka Sharma’s work front Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress. The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and Anushka will step into the shoes of the ace cricketer for the film. Anushka also had a special appearance in the film Qala’s song 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar'. Recently, Anushka appeared in Netflix’s The Romantics which shared insight into the legacy of legendary filmmaker, the late Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra, and Yash Raj Films Studios. Anushka shared that Aditya Chopra, who was directing her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, had asked her to keep the fact that she has been signed for the movie a secret from everyone, including her parents.

