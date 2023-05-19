Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress, Alia, Katrina, Priyanka’s Jee Le Zaraa: Female-led films to look forward to

Bollywood films have seen a sudden change in the content that they are focusing on these days. In the past few years, audiences have become more accepting and have started appreciating the rise in the number of films revolving around strong women-led subjects. Be it on camera or behind, females are taking front seats and how! One can clearly watch this shift, by observing the strengths, solidity, and power in these Female-led movies. In the spirit of this positive change, let's have a look at some of the female-led films that have kept audiences at the edge of their seats.

Jee Le Zara

When Farhan Akhtar announced a film based on a girl's road trip with the 3 biggest female superstars in the country- Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt the excitement levels of the fans knew no limits. The news took the internet by storm. Recently, Peece even revealed that they plan to take the movie on floors later next year.

The Crew

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu to star in a film backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor is exactly what the fans are excited about. A dream team coming together for a female-led film who are working in the airline industry, hustling every day to achieve their dream. The film has already begun shooting keeping fans guessing about the release date of the film. Diljit Dosanjh is also going to be a part of the film.

Dhak Dhak

Who doesn’t want to watch 4 women riding bikes to the highest motorable pass in the world? Such is a story of Dhak Dhak, starring Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is produced by Taapsee Pannu and is all set to hit the big screens this 2023.

Chakda Xpress

With Chakda Xpress, a biopic based on the former Indian Cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Anushka Sharma makes a comeback to the big screen. The actress was last seen in Zero released in 2018. Anushka Sharma will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time ever. Recently the actress also revealed how she is currently busy dubbing for Chakda Xpress.

Happy Teachers Day

People have seen teachers working and being involved in their jobs but they do have a life of their own, such is the story of Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan’s upcoming social thriller, Happy Teacher’s Day. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film began shooting in 2022 and will be all set to release on Teacher’s Day 2023.

