Anushka Sharma's co-star Anshul Chauhan's fan moment with Virat Kohli; WATCH how she reacted

Anushka Sharma is busy shooting her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actress is currently in the UK for the same and her husband cum cricketer Virat Kohli has also accompanied her. Well, the actress has been keeping her fans updated about the film by sharing a lot of pictures from the set. Amidst all this, the actress has given a sweet surprise to her co actor Anshul Chauhan on her birthday. She arranged a meeting with Virat Kohli in Yorkshire.

Anshul shared videos and pictures of her meeting with Virat on Instagram and penned a sweet note for the actress. She writes, “Absolute fan moment!! My birth day is made and I can’t believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli. Can’t stop grinning still just like in the pictures here. Thaaaank you for this moment @anushkasharma. Happy birthday to me.” The actress replied with an emoji. It is worth mentioning here that Anshul Chauhan has also worked in Zero, Bicchoo Kha Khel, Taj Mahal and Shubh Mangal Savdhan.