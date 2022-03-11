Anushka Sharma's cricket training for Chakda Xpress gets hard as she counts down to starting the shoot; WATCH

Fans have been on the edge of their seats ever since Anushka Sharma announced the biopic of Jhulan Goswami. She will be making a comeback on the silver screen with Chakda Xpress after a hiatus of almost 3 years. The actress has been prepping and training to play a cricketer on the silver screen and had been papped in the past couple of weeks. Today she took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her training session as the team is counting days to start the shoot.

The video begins with Anushka Sharma doing some feet exercise on the cricket training pitch. From gripping the season ball with perfection to holding the bat with ease, Anushka looks like a pro in the video as she indulges in some net practise. She is wearing an all-black attire, a black tee over black track pants, a cap and black sunglasses. The video ends with her throwing the ball straight towards the stumps. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days @netflix_in @jhulangoswami @officialcsfilms @prositroy @kans26.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the on-screen Jhulan Goswami and real-life Jhulan seem to be bonding well. Recently, Goswami became the joint-highest wicket-taker in the women’s world cup. The official Instagram handle of ICC posted a video of Jhulan taking her record wicket. She now holds the joint record for most Women’s Cricket World Cup wickets (39) with Australia’s Lyn Fullston. Anushka Sharma shared this video and wrote ‘champion’ with a muscle emoji. She further wrote, ‘Congratulations @jhulangoswami on becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC women’s world cup history’.

