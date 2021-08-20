Anushka Sharma's cute expression post lunch date with Virat Kohli is unmissable; See PHOTO

Actress treated fans on Friday with a sneak peek from her recent lunch date in the UK with Virat Kohli. On Friday, Anushka dropped a cute glimpse from her date with the Indian skipper, the picture of which is already doing rounds from the restaurant's handle on social media. In the cute photo clicked by Virat, Anushka's expression says it all.

A day back, a photo of Anushka and Virat at a restaurant in the UK floated on the internet. In the same, Virushka could be seen clad in pullovers and they had matching white shoes in the same. Now, on Friday, in the photo that Anushka shared, she is seen wearing the same pullover with gold hoops. The actress could be seen smiling with her eyes closed as Virat captured her in the frame. A bottle of water and glass is seen kept near her while she enjoys her 'vegan meal' with hubby. Just recently, Anushka also had taken to her Instagram story to give us a glimpse of her 'vegan' meal with Virat.

Take a look:

The photo of Anushka and Virat with the chef at the restaurant went viral on the internet and now, the Pari actress shared her own look from the same. Fans began showering love on the actress in the comments as she posed in the photo. A fan wrote, "The Most Beautiful Person Ever." Another wrote, "Beautyyy." Another expressed, "Cutessttt", as they praised the star's look in the photo.

Meanwhile, recently, when India won the test match against England at the Lords, Anushka joined everyone in rooting for Virat's squad. She shared a photo of her TV screen in the UK with the match playing on it and praised the team's efforts.

