Anushka Sharma's dinosaur video of Virat Kohli catches Nagpur Police's attention and their Tweet is hilarious

Virat Kohli's video hopping around like a dinosaur is undoubtedly the cutest but as it turns out, it has caught Nagpur Police's attention. Check out the tweet here.

The ongoing lockdown has everyone stuck at home and while everyone has been trying to ensure that they make the most of it, just sometimes, it is good to go goofing around because as much as we know these are difficult times, we will not get it back. While we must agree that this is a lot of suffering for certain people, there is always a hope that things will get better and hence, one can always try to remain positive and cheerful even in the most difficult of moments.

And well, as it turns out, social media is the one place where we can all find our solace and rightly so. Right from memes to art to everything that one needs during these times to be able to keep up, that is the place to get it. Also, celebrities keep sharing glimpses of what have they been up to and that makes things a little better for fans as they keep waiting to see more of their favourites. And so, and Virat Kohli have been keeping up just about fine.

In one of the recent posts, she shared a rather funny video of Virat hopping around like he is a Dinosaur and his expressions, are undoubtedly priceless. For fans, it is one of the finest and at the same time cutest weird videos that we saw on the internet this lockdown. It looks like she spotted Virat turning into a Dinosaur and there is nothing funnier than this. She captioned that video as I spotted...A Dinosaur on the loose and we are definitely cracking up.

In no time, the video seemed to have caught the attention of many as people dropped in fun comments on the post, including the likes of , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and many others for that matter. None the less, fans have also been sharing this video constantly, expressing how it is super cute and it couldn't have gotten better after all. But that is not just what is about the video given someone else has taken notice of it too.

The Nagpur City Police took to Anushka Sharma's Twitter as they replied to the video of hers talking about the Dinosaur she spotted and well, they seem to have a rather generous offer as they asked her if they must send the relief team from the forest department to take this Dinosaur away. However, we definitely cannot get enough of the video and now, the Tweet has all of our attention to and for all the right reasons.

Check out Anushka Sharma's video of Virat and Nagpur Police's Tweet here:

Should we ask @MahaForest Dept to send a rescue team? https://t.co/gQ6IwmUWoa — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the duo has been constant sharing photos and throwbacks from their time before the lockdown and fans have been having a gala time looking at them. Apart from that, they also keep sharing photos from their time together at home right now and it has our heart for they scream love in all the photos. From playing games to having a fun time simply lazing around and of course, their ever so adorable photos, it is all an absolute treat.

