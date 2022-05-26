Anushka Sharma's edgy black dress leaves Virat Kohli stunned; Dia Mirza, Samantha & Arjun Kapoor react.

Anushka Sharma has been training rigorously for her next film Chakda Xpress. For the sports biopic, the actress has been hitting the nets and practicing her bowling and batting skills in the severe heat. This has also led to the actress being tanned as she spends a majority of the time outdoors. On Wednesday, Anushka took a break from her cricket sessions and changed up her daily routine as she stepped out to attend Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in a stunning outfit.

While the theme was black and bling, Anushka opted for a solid black edgy outfit and added the bling via her accessories. The actress looked stunning and embraced her tan fully as she made it work for her. Before she hit the birthday red carpet, Anushka also shared a couple of photos on her Instagram.

She aptly captioned it, "Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine." While the pictures were a treat to her fans, it left husband Virat Kohli completely stunned. He commented, "Wow," with several lovestruck and heart emojis. Rhea Kapoor dropped a fire emoji in the comments section, while Dia Mirza also commented with a fire and heart emoji.

Arjun Kapoor had an important question for Anushka as he wrote, "Where’s the accessory we Spoke about???" Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Ooooo la la," with a heart emoji.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's chic and edgy outfit as well as reactions to it:

Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was a grand affair with the industry's biggest names in attendance. Bollywood personalities turned up in their shiniest and most stunning outfits for the birthday gala.

