Anushka Sharma's FIRST look as Jhulan Goswami faces flak; Netizens ask why a dusky Bengali actress wasn't cast

Anushka Sharma delighted her fans on Thursday when she announced her return to the movies. The actress took to social media to drop the first glimpse of her upcoming project and revealed that she will be playing Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Titled Chakda 'Xpress, the brief teaser shows a dusky Anushka donning the team India jersey as she steps out on the pitch.

While the actress' fans welcomed her back and industry friends congratulated her on the first teaser, Anushka's first look as Jhulan did not go down well with a section of netizens. Several took to Twitter and Instagram to call out the obvious dark shade of Anushka and her Bengali accent in the teaser.

One miffed Twitter user wrote, "Why couldn't a dusky actress be cast as JhulanGoswami in #ChakdaXpress ? Why take a supremely lighter slim actress and get her so bronzed up? Beyond me." Whereas another reacted tweeting, "Also, why not cast someone with an actual Bengali accent, or atleast an actress with Bengali origin?! Maybe then we didn't have to hear that very cringey ~and terrible~ Bengali accent of #AnushkaSharma #ChakdaXpress #JhulanGoswami deserved better than this!"

Take a look at reactions to Anushka Sharma's first look as Jhulan Goswami:

Announcing her film, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket."

