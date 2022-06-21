Anushka Sharma's International Yoga Day post is a nostalgic trip through all phases & pregnancy days; PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma has been known for her presence on social media. The actress is known for giving her fans a sneak peek into her life with her posts on Instagram along with keeping them posted about her professional front. However, Anushka’s recent post is making the headlines for a different reason as it is dedicated to her love for yoga. Yes! On this International Yoga Day, she took a trip down the memory lane and shared how yoga has been with her through all phases of life.

Anushka shared throwback pics wherein she was seen doing different yoga poses. Besides, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress also posted pictures from her pregnancy diaries and revealed how she made sure to do yoga when she was pregnant. She captioned the image as, “A throwback of my yoga journey in pictures... A relationship that starts and stops too sometimes but one that has seen me through all ages and phases of my life. Forever grateful to the ancient and truly unparalleled form of wellness. #InternationalYogaDay”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post on International Yoga Day:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero and is set to make her comeback with Chakda Xpress. The movie is a biopic on ace cricketer Jhula Goswami and will feature Anushka playing the role of a cricketer for the first time onscreen. She has been working hard to get into the skin of the character and has begun shooting for Chakda Xpress. In fact, Anushka will be flying to the UK next month for the shoot.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma to head to UK next month for Chakda Xpress shoot; Says 'feels like my first film again'