Anushka Sharma's Jhulan Goswani biopic currently in scripting stage, not shelved: Report

The report revealed that Anushka Sharma is dedicated and plans to do 'justice' to the part. Hence, she won't be rushing into the project and will take her time to get things right.

has stayed away from the big screen ever since 2018's Zero, but the actress is definitely making strides as a producer and new mum. One of Anushka's most talked about projects in the last 15 months or so has been the Jhulan Goswami biopic. For the unversed, Jhulan Goswami is an Indian cricketer and former captain of the national women's cricket team. While there several reports and photos have suggested that Anushka will be essaying Jhulan, the project has not concretely moved forward.

Now, a latest report in Bollywood Hungama reveals that while the project has been on the backburner, it is not shelved. A source revealed to the publication, "It is not shelved for sure. The film is under development and in the scripting stage. Once the script is approved, the director would be finalized after which Anushka would start the prep. And only then the film will go on floors."

This means the sports drama is unlikely to go on floors in 2021 and might kickstart only in the first half of 2022. Not to forget, Anushka also is busy being a new mum to daughter Vamika who was born in January this year. "Anushka is enjoying motherhood right now and she and Vamika are also accompanying Virat on his cricket tournaments. So the film won’t go on floors before 2021-end," the source added.

Before the Covid-19 lockdown, Anushka was snapped in her character's outfit, hair and makeup shooting a promo video on a cricket pitch with Jhulan Goswami by her side. The photos had gone viral on social media and was also a confirmation of sorts that the actress was set to be a part of the biopic, even though there was no formal announcement.

The source added that Anushka is dedicated and plans to do 'justice' to the part. Hence, she won't be rushing into the project and will take her time to get things right. "But it’ll definitely be something to watch out for. Jhulan’s journey has been inspiring and moreover, Anushka is sure to do complete justice to the part," the source revealed.

In the last year or so, Anushka's production Clean Slate has dished out some award-winning content on OTT platforms. From Paatal Lok to Bulbbul, the shows have not only introduced fresh faces and impressive talents but also entertained the audiences. Recently, Anushka and daughter Vamika accompanied Virat Kohli to England for the India's cricket tournament. Thanks to Anushka's active Instagram presence, fans were delighted to a few photos of the couple.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan's FIRST look as Vibhooti from Bhoot Police unveiled; Kareena Kapoor Khan drops poster

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Share your comment ×