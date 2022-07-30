Anushka Sharma's mom wears Manish Malhotra to Mijwan Fashion Show; actress shares PIC

Anushka Sharma is currently vacationing in London with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The duo is making the most of their London vacation together and proof of it often hits social media in the form of photos. While the actress is away from India, she is well aware of the events going on here and we are talking about Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. The actress shared an adorable picture of her parents who attended the show tonight. The actress captioned the post as: “Parents for the Mijwan show tonight and my beautiful mom in Manish Malhotra splendid saree.”

Meanwhile, talking about the show, it was a star-studded event that was graced by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the showstoppers of the main event and they looked stunning to say the very least. Over the years, many A-listers have been a part of Mijwan Fashion Shows and this year, it was all the grander. The event to celebrate the 10 years of Mijwan, was held in the suburbs of Mumbai, yesterday evening.

Have a look at Anushka’s post:

Anushka, who has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time, is now prepping for her role in Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who overcomes obstacles brought by sexist politics to achieve her goal of playing cricket for India. She became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012.

The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years. She was last seen in 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She took a long break after that and welcomed her first child, Vamika with husband Virat Kohli. However, during her time away from films, Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, under their banner Clean Slate Filmz, produced several critically acclaimed projects including Bulbul and Pataal Lok. She is no longer part of the production house as she will focus on acting.