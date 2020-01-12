Anushka Sharma's next to be a biopic on former Indian cricket team Captain Jhulan Goswami? Find out

A biopic on all-round cricketer and former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami is on cards and actress Anushka Sharma will be portraying the role of Jhulan Goswami in the movie as per reports.

was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with and . The movie did not fare well in the box office and received mixed reviews from the audience as well as the critics. The actress has not yet signed any project since then. There are rumours going around of Anushka being the lead actress in Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake. According to reports, the actress will be playing the role of a glamorous teacher in the film and will be donning Amitabh Bachchan's role from Satte Pe Satta in the remake.

And now according to DNA, a biopic on all-round cricketer and former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami is on cards and actress Anushka Sharma will be portraying the role of Jhulan Goswami in the movie as per reports. A report on XtraTime, which is a website that mainly reports on Football, has stated that Anushka Sharma has been finalized for the biopic. Anushka who was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport a while back, according to the reports she will be at Kolkata at the Eden Gardens for the shooting of the film and the all-round cricketer and former captain of India national women's cricket team will also be there.

Reports also suggest that the shooting of the biopic is expected to take place in the dressing room as well as Eden Gardens. For those who don't know, Jhulan Goswami announced her retirement from WT20Is in August 2018. Jhulan is known for both her batting and bowling (right-arm medium) capabilities. She has a Test bowling average of less than 20. In the 2006–2007 season she guided the Indian team to the first test series win in England. She won the ICC Women's Player of the Year 2007 and the M.A. Chidambaram trophy for Best Women Cricketer in 2011.

