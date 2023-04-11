Anushka Sharma's pics of cheering for husband Virat Kohli in Bengaluru stadium go viral

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is quite active on social media, was seen reaching Bengaluru on Monday. She was clicked at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to cheer for her husband Virat Kohli's IPL team. Anushka and Virat are one of the most loved couples in town and they never fail to shell out major couple goals. Every time Virat plays a match, Anushka makes sure to be there to support him.

Anushka Sharma's pictures from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru go viral

On Monday, Virat's team Royal Challengers Bangalore played against the Lucknow Super Giants. Several pictures of Anushka from the stadium have stormed the Internet and her fans can't stop gushing. In the pictures, the actress is seen sporting a white shirt top with balloon sleeves paired with black pants. Anushka is seen cheering for Virat after he hit an impressive half-century against LSG. Have a look:

Earlier, during one of the matches, Anushka took Vamika along and accidentally her video was telecasted on national TV. The munchkin looked all things adorable as she cheered for her daddy cool along with her mom.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat were recently seen making heads turn at Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai show. The event was held at the Gateway of India, Mumbai and it was quite a star-studded affair. Anushka stunned in a yellow dress while Virat looked dapper in a suit. Fans couldn't stop gushing over their adorable chemistry.

Work front

Anushka was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently, she made a quick appearance in Qala starring Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan. Anushka is now all set to be seen in Chakda Xpress. She will be seen essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami. Recently, she wrapped up the shoot. The film will be released on Netflix soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma drops fun candid pics with Virat Kohli from Dior show; Fans say 'Kya mast jodi hai'