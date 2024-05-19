Anushka Sharma’s pics with RCB girls Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil from Virat Kohli’s IPL match go viral; internet is melting
Actress Anushka Sharma recently graced the RCB vs CSK match in the IPL 2024 and struck a beautiful pose with cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Shreyanka Patil.
It was a big night for Virat Kohli yesterday as his team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, qualified into the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2024. Virat’s wife, Anushka Sharma, his constant support, was present in the stands during this important match.
Pictures of Anushka with RCB girls Smriti Mandhana and Shreyanka Patil have gone viral on the internet, earning enthusiastic reactions from fans.
Anushka Sharma is all smiles in picture with Smriti Mandhana during RCB’s match
Yesterday, May 18, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru played against the five-time champion Chennai Super Kings in a highly important match of the IPL. Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for her husband, Virat Kohli, and the rest of the RCB team for their performance.
Amidst the match, a picture of Anushka with Smriti Mandhana, RCB’s captain in the Women's Premier League, surfaced on the internet. Smriti was dressed in the team jersey paired with denim pants, while Anushka radiated glow in a black outfit. The duo wore huge smiles as they posed for the camera.
Fans on X (Twitter) couldn’t help but gush over the picture of the two talented women. One person called them “MY QUEENS,” while another wrote, “Queen of cricket and queen of Bollywood in one frame.” Others complimented Anushka’s beauty, saying, “Nush is looking so pretty.”
RCB's Shreyanka Patil shares PICS with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
RCB cricketer Shreyanka Patil also shared a post on her Instagram after the team’s victory. She posted winning selfies with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, and also struck a pose with Anushka.
In her caption, Shreyanka wrote, “‘There is a 1 percent chance… and sometimes that is good enough. - Virat Kohli!!’ What an evening, what a night!!! #RCB.”
A fan shared Shreyanka’s pictures with Virushka on X, tweeting, “look at their smiles omg.” Another post read, “Shreyanka Patil with the King and the Queen at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.”
For the initiated, Anushka Sharma was outside India for a few months, where she gave birth to her second child, Akaay. She returned to Mumbai with Vamika and her newborn just last month, in April.
