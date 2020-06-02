Anushka Sharma's pretty sun kissed photo is a result of knowing 'all the sunlight spots' in her house by now

Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself amid the lockdown. The Zero star lit up the internet with her smile.

Actress has been spending her lockdown at home with hubby Virat Kohli and often, the two drop adorable glimpses of each other on social media. However, on Tuesday, Anushka began her day by sharing a beautiful sun-kissed photo of herself while being at home. Amid the lockdown, the Zero star has been doing her bit to help those whose lives have been affected by COVID 19 and also has been urging people to stay at home to keep themselves safe from the deadly virus.

On Tuesday, Anushka dropped an adorable sun-kissed photo of herself in which she is seen striking a pose. While posing for a photo, Anushka could be seen flashing her gorgeous smile as the rays of the sun fell directly on her face. The gorgeous star shared the photo and revealed the one learning she has had amid the lockdown about her house. She mentioned that the photo she clicked is perfect as she has become aware of all the sunlight spots in her house by now.

Anushka captioned the photo as, “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home.” Clad in a black top, Anushka looked gorgeous as she smiled and posed for the click. Seeing the pretty photo of the actress, fans reacted to it and called her ‘lovely.’ While staying at home, Anushka has been keeping her fans updated with whatever she has been up to with hubby Virat Kohli.

Here is Anushka Sharma’s sun-kissed photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has been riding high on the success of Paatal Lok, her debut web series production. A day back, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anushka spoke about the comparison of Paatal Lok with Sacred Games and mentioned that both shows are different and good in their own way. Virat too had reviewed Anushka’s show and was all praises for the work done by actors. In terms of a Bollywood film, Anushka is yet to announce any flick. Her last film was Zero with and .

Credits :Instagram

