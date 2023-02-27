Anushka Sharma’s radiant morning selfie will turn your Monday morning into a ‘Good Morning’

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood and all eyes are on her ever since she announced her comeback film, Chakda Xpress. The actress is currently in Indore and keeps sharing pictures from her trip. Today she blessed our feeds with a gorgeous selfie of her and wished all her fans a good morning from Indore. We have to admit that the actress looked flawless without makeup and you would find it difficult to take your eyes off her. Anushka Sharma shares a selfie from Indore

Taking to her Instagram handle, we can see Anushka Sharma looking radiant in a selfie. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a white colored plain tee. She has tied a ponytail and accessorized her look with a pair of golden earrings and a thin chain with a gold coin-like locket. Flaunting her no-makeup look and the brightest smile, Anushka wrote ‘good morning’. The moment she dropped this picture, fans started pouring in love in the comments section. Check out Anushka Sharma’s post:

Work front Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, the actress has been on a break. During the pandemic, Anushka and Virat Kohli welcomed their first baby girl Vamika. Recently, the actress completed shooting for her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. She will be seen essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to release this year on Netflix.

