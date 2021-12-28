Anushka Sharma's radiant selfie after 'thoda workout' in South Africa is all of us in a gym

Anushka Sharma may be missing from the silver screen for a long time now but that has not reduced the attention and craze she gets from her fans. Fans still love her and go gaga over her pictures and videos. The actress makes sure to stay active on Instagram and keeps updating her fans and followers with her day-to-day activities. Today too, the actress shared her selfie from the gym where she is trying to pose in the middle of the workout.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her lying on the gym floor. The actress who is currently in South Africa with hubby Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika seems to be too particular about her workout. She is making sure to work out even on her trip and this picture is proof. The Zero actress is glowing in the picture, all thanks to the workout. She can be seen wearing a green sleeveless tee over black gym pants. Sharing this picture, Anushka wrote, “Thoda workout thoda pose”.

Take a look:

Recently, Anushka penned a long note thanking the media for not sharing her and Virat's daughter Vamika's photos on social media. When Team India was leaving for South Africa, the paps had accidentally clicked Vamika's photos. However, they didn't share it. Thanking them, Anushka had written, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

