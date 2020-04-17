Anushka Sharma's recreated fan video for Virat leaves Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, KJo & celebs in splits

Unlike any other video we've seen from Anushka Sharma, this new video shows the actress recreating reactions from Virat Kolhi's fans when he is playing on the field.

gave her fans and celebrities holed up inside their homes a lot to cheer about on Friday as she shared a hilarious video. Unlike any other video we've seen from Anushka in the last few week, this new video shows the actress recreating reactions from Virat Kolhi's fans when he is playing on the field. Imitating a crazy cricket fan, Anushka goes on to call her hubby Virat, "Aye, Kohli Kohli! Chauka maar na Chauka! Kya kar raha hai." While sharing the video, Anushka captioned it, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience." Virat nodded his head in disapproval and rolled his eyes to Anushka's gimmick.

The hilarious video obviously garnered attention and had some equally hilarious reactions from Anushka's celebrity friends. The video cracked everyone up as Kartik admitted, "I am that fan." Whereas said, "Depend should have been for a 6 atleast..." Sania Mirza and could not hold back their laughter and dropped some laughing with tears emojis in the comments section. South actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Hahahhahahahahaha brilliant! Both your expressions are so on point."

Check out Anushka's video and celeb reactions to it below:

Anushka has been keeping fans hooked to her social media amid this lockdown as she often shares photos. From playing monopoly to giving Virat a haircut, Anushka's fans are in for a treat.

Credits :Pinkvilla

