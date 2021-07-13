Anushka Sharma's style and selfie game is on point as she sneaks in some 'me time' in London

Actress Anushka Sharma, who has been spending time in London with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, has shared a new photo. The gorgeous star left fans gushing over her chic look in a selfie.

Having spent daughter Vamika's 6 months birthday in London with Virat Kohli, seems to have squeezed in some 'me time' on Tuesday. We can say this as the actress took to her social media handle to give fans a glimpse of her look of the day via a selfie. Anushka has been spending time with Virat and Vamika in London since last month. The Pari actress, who had embraced motherhood in January 2021, is making the most of her family time.

On Tuesday, Anushka shared a selfie in which we can see her flaunting her pretty look. She is seen clad in a black top with white print all over with a zip. With it, she teamed up a rose gold watch and a cool pair of sunglasses. As she posed for the photo, Anushka looked every bit gorgeous. Behind her, we could see butterflies all around and it seems to have made for a beautiful backdrop for her quick selfie.

Take a look:

Recently, she shared several photos from a park picnic that she and Virat had on Vamika's 6 months birthday. While they did not reveal their baby girl's face, the photos of Virat cuddling his girl and Anushka lying on the grass with her daughter went viral on the internet. Anushka also shared a glimpse of the beautiful cake they got made for Vamika. With it, she penned a note, "Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

Meanwhile, the actress is making the most of her time with family before returning to work. She is currently producing several projects under her banner Clean Slate Filmz including Qala that will star Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan. Her last acting project was Zero with and back in 2018.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

