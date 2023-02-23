Anushka Sharma's Thailand trip is all about good food and a happy mood

Anushka Sharma is an avid social media user. She keeps treating fans with her pictures on Instagram. Currently, the actress is in Thailand and she is truly having a blast while exploring the city. A while ago, she took to her handle and shared glimpses of her trip with the fans. She also shared a stunning picture of herself. She is yet to reveal the reason behind her Thailand trip. Anushka Sharma relishes mouth-watering food in Thailand

Anushka, who is a true-blue foodie, was seen enjoying scrumptious food during her trip. The actress started off her day with coconut water. She shared a picture while getting her makeup done and enjoying the drink. She later headed to a dessert shop to satisfy her sweet tooth. She shared a picture and wrote, "Drooling". She was also seen eating Thailand's popular delicacies. Post enjoying the meals, she dropped a happy picture of herself. She is seen sporting a white top styled with matching sunnies and a fanny pack. Along with it, she wrote, "A happy fed chappy." She also visited a zoo in Bangkok to enjoy the wildlife. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka also wished her brother Karnesh Ssharma's ladylove Triptii Dimri on her birthday today. She took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Triptii, who recently impressed everyone with her performance in Qala. Along with the picture, Anushka wrote, "Happy birthday Tripti! Wishing you love and light always."

Work front Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Zero in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, the actress has been on a break. During the pandemic, Anushka and Virat Kohli welcomed their first baby girl Vamika. Recently, the actress completed shooting for her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. She will be seen essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to release this year on Netflix.

