Anushka Sharma's throwback photo with her friend reminds us of the time when social distancing was not a thing

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Anushka Sharma shares an adorable throwback picture with her friend Naimeesha where the two look excited while posing for the camera.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors and are making the best use of this quarantine period by spending some gala time with their loved ones and families. And speaking of this, actress and Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli are surely having the best of times while self quarantining. From cooking food together to playing some fun games, the couple is making the best use of their quarantine period by spending some quality time with each other and their families as well.

Anushka has been updating fans about the titbit of her quarantine life on social media. Recently, the actress shared a throwback picture with her friend and an editor Naimeesha. In the throwback pic, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress looks stunning donning a fringes hairstyle and flashing her million-dollar smile while posing with her friend. The two look happy to pose for a perfect picture. Anushka has shared this pic on her Instagram story and captioned it with a heart. From Anushka's look, we cannot make out as when the picture might be taken as the actress still looks gorgeous.

Recently, Anushka and Virat took to social media and revealed they lost their dog Bruno amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The couple shared pictures of the pooch to bid the Beagle a farewell. Anushka shared a heartwarming picture featuring the adorable pet along with Virat and herself posing for a selfie.

Check out Anushka Sharma's throwback picture here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma might have been missing from the silver screen for over a year now, but the lady is not out of action. And while there have been a lot of speculations about her upcoming projects, the diva is all set to venture into the digital world with her upcoming production Pataal Lok. The web series' teaser and poster have been released by the actress so far.

