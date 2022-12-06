Anushka Sharma’s vintage PICS from Qala cameo leaves Virat Kohli mesmerized; Fans gush over her retro look

Anushka Sharma has left netizens surprised with her cameo in Qala as a retro superstar. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it’s become a huge talking point with audiences who are vocalising how they want to see her more on screen! Anushka’s special appearance in Qala is in the much-loved song 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar' which has become the talk of the town! In the movie, Anushka is seen in a black-and-white montage as a 1940s star lip-syncing in the song, which was sung by the brilliant Triptii Dimri 's character Qala Manjushree. Now, Anushka has shared pictures of her retro look for the cameo, and her post has garnered comments from her hubby Virat Kohli, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Triptii Dimri and others.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to post black-and-white stills from her special appearance in Qala. Anushka looks breathtaking in a chiffon saree with a sleeveless blouse. Her retro hairstyle, the multi-layered necklace, and her makeup further enhanced her look. Sharing the pictures from the photoshoot, Anushka wrote that she loved being a part of the movie. “कोई कैसे उन्हें ये समझाये..@anvita_dee आप ही बतायें Loved loved loved being a part of #QALA's journey!” read the caption. Virat Kohli reacted to her post, and dropped several heart emojis. Clearly, he was in awe of Anushka Sharma and her look for the cameo in Qala. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri wrote, “Beautiful as always,” while Aditi Rao Hyadri also dropped a heart emoji. Check out her post below.

As soon as Qala released, audiences took to social media to shower their love on Anushka! Reacting to the actress’s appearance in a song, netizens wrote comments like: ‘OMG! It feels amazing to see #AnushkaSharma back on screen after 4 years’, ‘Anushka sharma in a Retro heroine look is truly iconic’, ‘Anushka Sharma is the combination of beauty and versatility. This woman's screen presence is so good. Waiting for her comeback’.

Anushka Sharma on her cameo in Qala

Anushka Sharma is happy that her presence has surprised people who are going ga-ga about her performance in her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s production. She says, “I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryears actress and I’m really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance. I wasn’t expecting that people would like it so much but I’m glad that they have and are happy to see me on screen after sometime.”

Anushka Sharma’s work front

On the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress. The film is inspired by the life and times of Indian women cricket’s most revered cricketer.