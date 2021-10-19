Anushka & Virat's daughter Vamika trends on Twitter, 10 months on fans wonder when will they get to see her
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made their fans fall in love with them all over again. The couple, who are currently in Dubai, shared a few snaps of their daughter Vamika on Instagram and left their die-hard fans and fan clubs gushing over the new photos. As Virat and Anushka had announced earlier, the couple have maintained to not reveal Vamika's identity.
In these new pictures, too, Vamika's identity was not disclosed as Anushka and Virat shared some heartwarming moments. Even though it has been a few days since Anushka shared these photos, #Vamika began trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning. Fans flooded Twitter as they shared the two new photos.
While many professed their love for hte couple and their daughter, some others wondered when they would possibly get to see baby Vamika. One fan wrote, "Vami when we will get to see you babe & it has been 10 Months already, why growing fast?" While another fan remarked, "They didn't even reveal her face yet, still she's trending. Now, do you get why they didn't want to reveal her identity/face? #Vamika."
Take a look at some of the trending #Vamika tweets below:
They didn't even reveal her face yet, still she's trending. Now, do you get why they didn't want to reveal her identity/face? #Vamika pic.twitter.com/6d83PAt7Ps— Shaurya (@scuifer) October 18, 2021
Aww... Can't take off my eyes from them, God bless #ViratKohli #Vamika pic.twitter.com/JJoXbvUi8C— Tanushree (@TansV002) October 18, 2021
#Vamika & her parents are indeed a cutest peoples! The impact that they creates everytime is much high than before— (@SnegaPriyaS) October 18, 2021
NO EVIL EYES*
Vami when we will get to see you babe & it has been 10 Months already, why growing fast?#ViratKohli | #AnushkaSharma #Virushka pic.twitter.com/R0vh7GDqmw
Omg— (@CHAITRACM18) October 18, 2021
Such cutest pic
Virat
Baby Vamika the cutest
Protect them from evil eyes
Father nd daughter love #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #vamika #virushka pic.twitter.com/SaOIG7T4sF
Nothing Tops The Cuteness Between A Mother And A Daughter..!!! @AnushkaSharma & #Vamika ..!!!#AnushkaSharma | #ViratKohli | #Virushka pic.twitter.com/mwBMQFItFt— RCB Army Telugu (@RCBTeluguArmy) October 13, 2021
Made my day#ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma #vamika pic.twitter.com/yBXNjDy4oC— Kritika Sharma (@Chaotic_Kritika) October 18, 2021
Nobody:— (@Shaikh_Laiba_) October 18, 2021
Me: trying to get a glance of Vamika's face in Kohli's specs.#Vamika pic.twitter.com/zJg7lXWunW
Oh my god— MS (@__ms020__) October 19, 2021
This pic is so freaking cute
Haaye...him as a father is so adorable to watch @imVkohli#Vamika #ViratKohli #DaddyDaughterfun pic.twitter.com/3xFUnh0oQz
