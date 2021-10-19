Anushka & Virat's daughter Vamika trends on Twitter, 10 months on fans wonder when will they get to see her

Updated on Oct 19, 2021 06:09 PM IST  |  134.4K
   
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made their fans fall in love with them all over again. The couple, who are currently in Dubai, shared a few snaps of their daughter Vamika on Instagram and left their die-hard fans and fan clubs gushing over the new photos. As Virat and Anushka had announced earlier, the couple have maintained to not reveal Vamika's identity.

In these new pictures, too, Vamika's identity was not disclosed as Anushka and Virat shared some heartwarming moments. Even though it has been a few days since Anushka shared these photos, #Vamika began trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning. Fans flooded Twitter as they shared the two new photos. 

While many professed their love for hte couple and their daughter, some others wondered when they would possibly get to see baby Vamika. One fan wrote, "Vami when we will get to see you babe & it has been 10 Months already, why growing fast?" While another fan remarked, "They didn't even reveal her face yet, still she's trending. Now, do you get why they didn't want to reveal her identity/face? #Vamika." 

Take a look at some of the trending #Vamika tweets below: 

Credits: Pinkvilla/Twitter


Comments
Anonymous : They're just using the child as a prop.
REPLY 0 46 minutes ago
Anonymous : Like this isn't exactly what they want. Here's our baby, but don't look at her face, respect our privacy.
REPLY 0 47 minutes ago
Anonymous : Thus, their plan is a success.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Publicity hungry parents teasing public...we are more interested in Jeh instead..
REPLY 1 6 hours ago

