Anuskha Sharma deems lockdown as a 'weird blessing'; Recalls feeling nauseous during Bulbbul promotions

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to embrace parenthood bliss next year. Ahead of her delivery, the actress spoke to Vogue India about the perks of her pregnancy in the lockdown and much more.

Back in August this year and Virat Kohli had announced that their family of two is turning into three as they are all set to experience parenthood bliss. Since then, the couple has been in the news. Recently, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star has graced the cover of Vogue India magazine for the next edition. Besides this, she also got candid with the popular magazine and shared many things.

One of them was how lockdown owing to COVID 19 was 'weird blessing' for her. She also recalled the incident how during the promotions of Bulbbul, she was feeling incredibly nauseous. She revealed to the magazine that since Virat was around she was able to keep her pregnancy a secret. She said they used to step out from the house only to go to the doctor’s clinic and they could not be spotted on the streets due to lockdown.

Further, while recalling the incident, Anushka said, she was over a Zoom interview as she was promoting Bulbbul but had to quickly turn off it as she felt nauseous. She was quoted as saying, “I quickly turned off my video and messaged my brother, who was also on the call, to stall them for ten minutes. If I had been on set or in a studio, everyone would have known.”

The Sultan star also stated that the lockdown time gave the couple a chance to be together.

Meanwhile, on the magazine cover, Anushka looked ravishing in a fawn coloured bikini style top with long overcoat and pajama-style pants while flaunting her baby bump.

Credits :Vogue India

