Anuskha Sharma expression is unmissable as she gorges on vada pav while enjoying Mumbai rains

Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying the quarantine break with her loved ones. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

While many of us are eagerly waiting for to announce her new movie soon, the actress is currently making the most of the quarantine break and spending an ample amount of time with hubby Virat Kohli and other loved ones at home. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is frequently active on social media where she shares bits and pieces related to her life with the followers. There is no second doubt that Anushka enjoys a massive fan following.

Be it her candid pictures or be it her adorable PDAs with Virat Kohli, the actress surely grabs attention most of the time. Meanwhile, Anushka has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is hard to miss. The actress is gorging on a vada pav while enjoying the Mumbai monsoons as can be seen in the picture. Moreover, we cannot help but notice her adorable expression while relishing the snack. She is wearing a blue and white gingham print outfit.

Check out the picture below:

As we all know, Anushka has proved herself as a successful producer too apart from being a talented actress. The stunning diva has produced web series like Paatal Lok and short films like Bulbbul which have earned critical acclaim from the audience as well as the critics. On her own career front, Anushka was last seen in the movie Zero co-starring and that was released in 2018. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the actress to announce her new project.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma recalls her pre COVID 19 relaxing face massage and leaves Virat Kohli in splits; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×