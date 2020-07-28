  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anuskha Sharma expression is unmissable as she gorges on vada pav while enjoying Mumbai rains

Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying the quarantine break with her loved ones. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.
796 reads Mumbai
Anuskha Sharma expression is unmissable as she gorges on vada pav while enjoying Mumbai rainsAnuskha Sharma expression is unmissable as she gorges on vada pav while enjoying Mumbai rains
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While many of us are eagerly waiting for Anushka Sharma to announce her new movie soon, the actress is currently making the most of the quarantine break and spending an ample amount of time with hubby Virat Kohli and other loved ones at home. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is frequently active on social media where she shares bits and pieces related to her life with the followers. There is no second doubt that Anushka enjoys a massive fan following.

Be it her candid pictures or be it her adorable PDAs with Virat Kohli, the actress surely grabs attention most of the time. Meanwhile, Anushka has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is hard to miss. The actress is gorging on a vada pav while enjoying the Mumbai monsoons as can be seen in the picture. Moreover, we cannot help but notice her adorable expression while relishing the snack. She is wearing a blue and white gingham print outfit.

Check out the picture below:

As we all know, Anushka has proved herself as a successful producer too apart from being a talented actress. The stunning diva has produced web series like Paatal Lok and short films like Bulbbul which have earned critical acclaim from the audience as well as the critics. On her own career front, Anushka was last seen in the movie Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif that was released in 2018. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the actress to announce her new project.  

Also Read: Anushka Sharma recalls her pre COVID 19 relaxing face massage and leaves Virat Kohli in splits; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement