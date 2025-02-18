Anuv Jain plants sweet kiss on wife Hridi Narang’s forehead as they exchange garlands; grooves to Kajra Re with friends- WATCH
Popular singer Anuv Jain got married to the love of his life, Hridi Narang, over the weekend. Now, several unseen visuals from their wedding ceremonies have surfaced online. Check them out.
Popular singer and composer Anuv Jain is no longer a bachelor! A while ago, the songwriter surprised his fans by dropping stunning images from his wedding with Hridi Narang. In the comments section, he revealed that they got married over the weekend in a hush-hush, intimate ceremony. Soon after, inside glimpses from their wedding went viral online. Check them out!
The wedding of singer Anuv Jain and Hridi Narang was kept under wraps until they finally shared heartwarming images from the ceremony on February 18, 2025. Shortly after, some unseen moments from their joyous event surfaced online. In a video shared by Jain’s fan page, the couple can be seen dressed in exquisite wedding attire.
The clip opens with a glimpse of the beautifully decorated venue, adorned with monochrome images of the lovebirds. We then see the groom, looking regal, walking towards the main stage, accompanied by his parents, family, and friends.
Soon after, the bride makes a breathtaking entrance under the phoolon ki chaadar, held by her brothers. With bright, happy smiles, the couple exchanges garlands. The Husn singer then lovingly plants a kiss on his wife’s forehead, expressing his deep affection for her.
Inside glimpse from Anuv Jain’s wedding:
In another clip, the groom can be seen kissing his wife's hands, completely mesmerized by how beautiful she looked in her wedding outfit. Holding each other’s hands tightly, the couple exchanged heartfelt words of admiration in the presence of their loved ones.
Inside glimpse from Anuv Jain’s wedding:
A third clip from the wedding festivities shows Anuv letting loose and having a blast with his friends at a pre-wedding function. As his friends lifted him onto their shoulders, the singer grooved to the peppy track Kajra Re, enjoying the joyous celebration.
Inside glimpse from Anuv Jain’s wedding:
A couple of hours ago, the Jo Tum Mere Ho singer broke the internet by dropping stunning visuals from his wedding. In the caption, he expressed, “Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai.”
Anuv Jain shares wedding images:
Pinkvilla wishes the newly-wedded couple a lifetime of happiness!
Jo Tum Mere Ho singer Anuv Jain secretly gets married to his longtime girlfriend; surprises fans with beautiful PICS from special day