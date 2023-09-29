'Any star value…': Imran Khan recalls shooting for Sanjay Dutt starrer-Kidnap

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has delivered spectacular rom-coms in the past. From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na to Katti Batti, Khan’s iconic roles and spectacular performances have led to the curation of a huge fan base for him. Notably, Imran keeps reminiscing the shooting experiences of his films and now, he has relived the shoot of his movie Kidnap by penning a heartfelt note.

Imran Khan reminisces the audition of Kidnap

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Imran Khan walked down the memory lane and recalled his shooting experience of the movie Kidnap. Stating that he was almost wrapping up Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na when he was called for Kidnap’s audition, he reminisced about having a shot at playing antagonist to actor Sanjay Dutt and called it a “huge opportunity”. He also said that several others had their shot at portraying the characters of Kabir and Sonia (played by Minissha Lamba) and also recalled doing screen tests with other actresses before Minissha was finalized.

Recalling working with the actress after being finalized, he stated that she was “lovely to work with” and also called her “intelligent, articulate, and self-assured”.

Imran recalls producers not being enthusiastic about casting Imran for Kidnap

Imran further recalled his struggles and mentioned he was not considered to have “any star value” because Jaane Tu Ya Jaane had not been released back in the time when the auditions took place. “Bear in mind that since Jaane Tu had not yet released, I was not considered to have any star value, so the producers were not very enthusiastic about casting me... I got the part thanks to dual support from the director, and writer Shibani Bathija, for which I am grateful to this day,” mentioned Imran.

Further recalling the journey of Kidnap, Imran noted in his post that he was not “important enough” to get a complete script and said that he was allowed to read the scenes that only he was a part of. Moreover, he was handed over the printouts a day or two before the scheduled date of the shoot, he stated. “The Vikrant Raina storyline was a complete mystery to me until the release of the film! It was a very different working style than I had experienced, and I often felt intimidated by the scale of the production,” he said.

