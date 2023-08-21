AP Dhillon BREAKS silence on his relationship status amid dating rumors with Banita Sandhu

AP Dhillion is one of the most popular Punjabi singers in recent years. Lately, he has been in the news for his linkup rumor with actress Banita Sandhu. The two had worked together on Dhillion's music video called With You, which was released recently on YouTube. These speculations started after Banita took to Instagram to share some of her pictures with Dhillion. Their fans believed that it was an official confirmation of the two's relationship. However, the Brown Munder crooner has opened up about his relationship status.

AP Dhillion unveils his relationship status

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the singer was asked if he and his team members are single. To which Dhillion responded with a laugh, “We are married to the game.” Dhillion's recent confession regarding his single status shocked and surprised everyone. In their recently released music video, both Dhillion and Sandhu can be seen enjoying a vacation in Italy as they get intimate with each other. The on-screen couple can be seen kissing and cuddling in the beautiful European country. In Banita's Instagram post, the two can be seen getting really intimate and romantic with each other. She had even captioned her pictures as, "with me (heart emoji)."

Dhillion's documentary AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is streaming now

AP Dhillion has been in India for the past few weeks in the wake of the release of his Prime Video documentary series titled AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. The docu-series takes a closer look at the life of Dhillion who was born in India and then moved to Canada to eventually become a successful singer. Interestingly, Banita had also attended its premiere in Mumbai with AP which further enhanced the speculation of them dating each other.

Banita is a Welsh actress who was born to British Indian parents. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with the romantic drama October, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar and met with an overwhelmingly positive critical response. Since then, she has appeared in several films including the Tamil film Adithya Varma, the Hollywood drama Eternal Beauty, and Sardar Udham Singh opposite Vicky Kaushal.

