AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind PREVIEW; Brown Munde hitmaker calls docu-series an 'ode' to his fans

After making the whole world dance to the tunes of his superhit Punjabi tracks like Brown Munde and Excuses, Punjabi-Canadian singer AP Dhillon is all set to take the OTT space by storm with his docu-series, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind. The upcoming docu-series will chronicle the journey Dhillon’s musical journey from an ordinary boy from Punjab to becoming a global music sensation. The makers of AP Dhillon’s documentary series have now unveiled the much-awaited preview on social media.

AP Dhillon’s docu-series, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind preview out

Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared the teaser of Dhillon’s upcoming docu-series and wrote, “’AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind’ out on August 18th worldwide #APDhillonOnPrime, series preview out now!”

The intriguing preview gives the audience a glimpse of the story of Amritpal Dhillon, who later came to later got renowned as AP Dhillon. Going deep behind the scenes, this riveting series will unravel Dhillon’s intriguing journey of becoming a self-made superstar and a global music icon.

Directed by Jay Ahmed, the four-part series not only promises to keep the viewers hooked, but it also aims to act as an inspiration for budding musicians, artistes, and the younger generation to follow their dreams.

Best known for Punjabi chartbusters such as Brown Munde, Excuses, Desires, and Tere Te to name a few, AP Dhillon is the most prolific artiste of this generation with six international No. 1 hits and more than a billion streams worldwide.

AP Dhillon says the docu-series is an ‘ode’ to his fans

Talking about receiving endless love and recognition from his fans and music aficionados worldwide, Dhillon said, “When I began my journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, I never thought that one day I would be telling my story in such a manner. I am truly humbled and thrilled to have received so much love and recognition for the kind of music we are creating.”

Speaking about the docu-series and calling it an ‘ode’ for his fans, an elated Dhillon said, “My dream has always been to create music that would live on for generations and inspire people. This is the first time I am opening up and sharing my thoughts for the world to see. A special shout out to the team at Prime Video, PASSION Pictures, and series director Jay Ahmed for this, who made me so comfortable, and who I enjoyed working with. This 4-part docuseries is a special ode to my fans, who have given me so much love. I genuinely hope it inspires aspiring artists to learn from our experience, and go out and realize their own dreams.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, AP Dhillon is earning praise for his new single, Sleepless.

