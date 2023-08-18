AP Dhillon First of a Kind: Ranveer Singh gives a shoutout to the singer; ‘You know AP, now meet Amrit’

Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon has been busy promoting his docuseries ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ in full swing for the last few days. The four-part series premiered on Amazon Prime Video today. On August 16, a special screening of the docuseries was held in Mumbai, and it was attended by celebs such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Banita Sandhu, and many others. Now, as AP Dhillon: First of a Kind premiered today, Ranveer gave a shoutout to the singer-rapper and the series on his Instagram story.

Ranveer Singh gives a shoutout to AP Dhillon

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story to share a picture of himself posing with AP Dhillon. The picture is from the screening that was held 2 days ago. In his caption, Ranveer wrote, “We all love the music, but the magic behind the music has always been a mystery to most. The new docuseries 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' on Prime Video gives insight into the rise of this enigmatic musical phenomenon. You know AP....now, meet Amrit.” While the singer is known professionally as AP Dhillon, his full name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon.

Meanwhile, a video from the screening of AP Dhillon First of a Kind went viral on social media. As the crowd waited for the docuseries to start playing, Ranveer raised the energy levels in the theatre by singing and grooving to Brown Munde. The crowd was also seen joining in! AP Dhillon was surprised by Ranveer’s impromptu performance, and he was heard saying, “I love you,” to the actor.

About AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind gives an insight into the Brown Munde singer’s remarkable journey from Gurdaspur, a small village in Punjab, to Canada, and how he went on to become a global superstar. The series features unseen footage and behind-the-scenes access as the singer takes the viewers through his journey.

