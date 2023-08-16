AP Dhillon First of a Kind Screening: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur and others attend

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, the much-awaited docuseries based on the life of the celebrated Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, soon. As per the reports, the upcoming series focuses on the journey of the renowned singer, who originally hails from Amritsar, Punjab. The grand screening event of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind was held in Mumbai on August 16, Wednesday, and it was attended by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, young crowd puller Ranveer Singh, and many other popular celebs.

Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh pose with AP Dhillon

Ranveer Singh, who arrived at the screening of the upcoming Amazon Prime docuseries in style, posed with host AP Dhillon in style. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor received a warm welcome from the rapper-singer, and the duo was seen indulging in a long, fun conversation. Later, Salman Khan made a grand entry into the venue and was welcomed by the Brown Munde singer. Interestingly, the Tiger 3 star later posed with Ranveer Singh and host AP Dhillon in front of the paparazzi photographers, and the trio's pictures and videos are now going viral.

As always, Ranveer Singh gave a major style statement as he arrived at the AP Dhillon: One of a Kind screening event. The talented actor opted for an off-white co-ord set, which is paired with a statement layered necklace, his signature diamond studs, and a pair of oversized sunglasses, for the night. Salman Khan, as always, looks his casual best in a simple grey t-shirt and a pair of black trousers. Host AP Dhillon, on the other hand, opted for a multi-color tye-dye jacket, matching t-shirt, and trousers.

Check out Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and AP Dhillon's pictures, below:

Mrunal Thakur, MC Stan and others attend

The glamorous event was also attended by many other popular celebs in the entertainment industry including Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur, AP Dhillon's rumored girlfriend and actress Banita Sandhu, MC Stan, and many others. Mrunal opted for a green halter-neck dress and statement red lips make-up look for the night. Banita, on the other hand, looked pretty in a red strap gown.

Check out video and pictures:

